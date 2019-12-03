BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three photographs taken at Oishei Children’s Hospital will be part of this year's Children’s Hospitals Photo Exhibit.

The photos of patients and caregivers, taken by Kaleida Health medical photographer Joe Cascio, were part of a national competition by the Children’s Hospital Association.

Cascio's images were among nearly 400 submitted by more than 50 children's hospitals.

Two of Cascio's images, "Ice Cream Social" and "Paging Dr. Berkley," were selected for a Top 10 collection for large-format printing and traveling display. Those photos will be part of a nationwide tour, which includes a stop on Capitol Hill in Washington from June 24-28.

Oishei Children’s Hospital/Joe Cascio

Oishei Children’s Hospital/Joe Cascio

