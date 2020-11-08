Ohio teenager facing charges for stealing car following Chautauqua County chase

The 17-year-old driver was charged with possession of stolen property in the third degree.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A teenager from Ohio is facing charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office says a vehicle was spotted speeding on Route 5 and 20 in the Town of Hanover around 2:43 a.m. When deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle, it sped off heading west of Routes 5 and 20.

Deputies checked the registration tag on the vehicle and discovered it was reported stolen from Harrisburg, PA.

Deputies then continued to follow the vehicle through several towns, attempting to stop the car. The sheriff's car followed the vehicle through the Town of Hanover, the Village of Silver Creek, the Town of Sheridan, the City of Dunkirk, the towns of Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland and into Westfield.

Spike strips were then deployed on Route 5 in the Town of Westfield, which flattened the front tires of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to come to a stop. No one was injured.

Six teenagers were in the car and were all taken to the sheriff's office in Mayville where their family members were contacted.

The 17-year-old driver was charged with possession of stolen property in the third degree. The sheriff's office says the driver is set to appear in the Chautauqua County Youth Part later this month.

A 15-year-old girl who was in the car was reported as a runaway from Pittsburgh, PA and was turned over to the custody of the Child Protection Services in PA.

The other teenagers were not charged and were released to family members.