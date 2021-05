The bridge is scheduled to undergo a $15 million rehab project. A detour will be posted using Michigan Avenue to Ganson Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If part of your daily commute takes you over the Ohio Street lift bridge, be prepared for a change of plans next week.

Starting at about 10 a.m. Monday, the span will be closed to all traffic, vehicle and pedestrian, for an approximately $15 million rehab project. The work is expected to last until sometime in summer of 2022.