AMHERST, N.Y. — A two-car crash in Amherst Wednesday morning sent one of the drivers to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Wegmans.

Police say a Nissan driven by a 46-year-old Youngstown, Ohio man hit a Buick driven by a 70-year-old North Tonawanda man. The elderly driver was treated and released at the scene.

Charges are pending against one of the drivers. If you witnessed the accident you're asked to give Amherst Police a call at 689-1311.