CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Brian C. Jablon, 41, of Barberton, OH was arrested in Chautauqua County Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Sheriff's deputies observed a vehicle cross over the center line and stopped it for an infraction. Upon further investigation, deputies believe that Jablon was driving while intoxicated. He had two minors in the vehicle.

Jablon was charged with Aggravated DWI - Child in Vehicle, Driving While Intoxicated, Refusual to Take Breath test, Failed To Keep Right, and two counts of Endangering The Welfare Of A Child. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.