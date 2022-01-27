Ohio-based Indoor Gardens opens first New York state location in Cheektowaga

Ohio-based Indoor Gardens, founded in 1992, opened a shop late last year at 3385 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — An indoor gardening supply business chose the Buffalo area for its first New York state store.

The Cheektowaga store has about 7,000 square feet of showroom space and sells indoor growing supplies such as grow lights, hydroponic systems, environmental controls and harvesting equipment, CEO Mark Brentlinger said. The store also has in-store displays and demonstrations.