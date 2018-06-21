AMHERST, NY — First it was a sheep on the lam. Then Tom The Turkey came lurking. Now a bear is reportedly roaming the Town of Amherst.

Amherst Police are telling residents to be on the lookout for a bear, and officers along with Animal Control are in the area of Ransom Oaks Drive to investigate.

If you see the bear, Amherst Police advise that you don't approach it, but rather call 9-1-1 and report the location.

Police provided the tips on what to do if you see a bear. You can find that list here.

