Surplus action to be held at former state office building downtown

OGS said the public liquidation auction items are from the former Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, which is also where the action will be.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Office of General Services announced Wednesday that it will be holding an auction on March 16.

OGS said the public liquidation auction items are from the former Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, which is also where the action will be held.

The registration begins at 8 a.m. and the auction is set to start at 9:30 a.m.

OGS sold the Mahoney Building at auction in October 2021, and now as the building is being prepared for transfer, OGS is liquidating more than 300 pieces of surplus furniture and equipment that have been divided among 130 auction lots and include:

Chairs

Desks

Tables

Glass-door cabinets

Filing cabinets

Bookcases

Modular office systems

Wood benches

Plumbing supplies

Tools

Garden tools

Copper fittings and wires

All bidders must register to participate in the auction. To preregister online click here.

OGS said full payment will be due within 30 minutes of the auction’s completion by cash or credit card only and bidders will have until Thursday, March 31 to remove their items.