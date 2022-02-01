Offline by Aerie to open at Walden Galleria this week

Offline by Aerie, an activewear sub-brand of Aerie, will open 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Walden Galleria, according to a mall spokesman.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A new Aerie shop concept and larger Aerie store will open this week in the Buffalo area.

Offline by Aerie, an activewear sub-brand of Aerie, will open 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Walden Galleria, according to a mall spokesman. The store will be located on the upper level of the mall outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The existing Aerie store at the mall has relocated and will open the same day next door to Offline by Aerie.