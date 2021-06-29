Officials urge caution when handling sparkling devices over Independence Day weekend

Almost three-quarter of injuries occurred during a one-month period around the Fourth of July.

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and State Office of Fire Prevention and Control are urging New Yorkers to be safe when handling sparkling devices over the Independence Day weekend.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates approximately 10,000 people were taken to the emergency room for injuries associated with fireworks in 2019. Nearly three-quarters of injuries happened during a one-month period around the Fourth of July.

“When joining with family and friends to celebrate the birth of our great nation this year, I urge all New Yorkers to handle sparkling devices carefully since mishandling these devices can cause significant burn injuries,” said New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Patrick A. Murphy. “Remember it is illegal for anyone under 18-years old to use sparkling devices.”

Sparkling devices are legal in New York State counties except for Albany, Columbia, Schenectady, Westchester, some cities in Orange County, all five boroughs of New York City and Long Island.

All other types of consumer fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners and aerial devices remain illegal statewide.

“As with any device which purposely emits live sparks and fire, it should be easy to understand the need for extra caution when handling sparkling devices,” said Acting State Fire Administrator James Cable. “Be sure to obtain all such devices legally and follow all safety instructions which come with the packaging to ensure loved ones and neighbors stay injury-free throughout the holiday. Have fun, but please be mindful of your own and others’ safety when using sparkling devices.”

“We want to ensure that our residents enjoy the holiday in a safe and responsible manner. It is important to take the necessary fire safety precautionary steps when using these devices,” said Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano of the City of Batavia Fire Department.

If any resident has questions regarding what is allowable or would like information regarding safety precautions, they can call the City of Batavia Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375.