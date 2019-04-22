NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Leaders in Niagara and Orleans counties are set to provide an update on the water levels in Lake Ontario on Monday.

They'll be hosting a news conference to talk about concerns and preparations for any issues that come with the high water levels.

According to the latest update from the Army Corps of engineers on Friday, water has risen by six inches in the past month and is two inches higher than this time last year.

2 On Your Side will have continuing coverage of this update on Monday.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Senators want action as Lake Ontario water levels rise



Lake Ontario: Water levels receding, but property owners still reeling

