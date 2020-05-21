Officials: Shooter neutralized near North Gate of NAS-Corpus Christi, one person injured

As of around 7:35 a.m. base officials reported that the shooter has been neutralized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi officials confirmed to 3News that the base was placed on lockdown Thursday morning due to an active shooter situation at their North Gate.

The shots broke out at around 6:15 a.m., prompting the lockdown of both entrances to the base. By around 7:30 a.m. officials had reported that the shooter was neutralized.

Officials said one security forces member was injured in the shooting. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time but 3News will keep you updated.

A 3News viewer who was in a line of vehicles outside NAS-CC during the shooting shared video from the scene. You can hear several shots being fired.

The base will remain on lockdown as investigators and first responders process the scene.

Base officials initially put out the following notice when the shooting occurred: "NAS-Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

The Corpus Christi Police Department also advised that people avoid the area.

The nearby Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi also issued a Code Blue, alerting students who may be on campus to remain indoors and avoid windows.