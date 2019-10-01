LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A woman attempted to rob the Tops Market at 7134 Rochester Road in Lockport on Wednesday evening, and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a person involved.

The person is a white female, believed to be in her early to mid-20s, 5'5" and about 100 pounds. She wore glasses and dark hoodie with a symbol on the back, blue jeans and black boots.

The attempted robbery happened at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call investigator Stephen Gaydos at 716-438-3407.