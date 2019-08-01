Erie County officials are working to combat the current opioid epidemic after recent deadly overdoses.

This morning County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Gale Burnstein held a meeting on the role employers can take to resist the epidemic.

"This is going to be a long road," said Poloncarz. "We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we're still in the tunnel and that's part of the problem. The opioid epidemic took over a decade to enter and it's going to take more than a decade to get out of it."

Poloncarz explains that overdoses are declining but still the epidemic continues.

If you know anyone struggling with opioid addiction, call the hotline at; 716-831-7007.