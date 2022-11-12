Officials: Lockerbie bomb suspect now in U.S. custody

A Hamburg native, Colleen Brunner, was on board, returning home for Christmas after studying abroad in London. A UB student, Greg Capasso, was also killed.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than 30 years, a Libyan intelligence official is in custody for being suspected of making the bomb that blew up a plane over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in 1988.

The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi is a milestone in the decades-old investigation into the attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. American authorities in December 2020 announced charges against Mas'ud, who was in Libyan custody at the time.

A University at Buffalo student, Greg Capasso, was also killed in the crash along with 35 students from Syracuse University.

Though he is the third Libyan intelligence official charged in the United States in connection with the attack, he would be the first to appear in an American courtroom for prosecution.

The New York-bound Pan Am flight exploded over Lockerbie less than an hour after takeoff from London on Dec. 21, 1988. Citizens from 21 different countries were killed, including 190 Americans.

The bombing laid bare the threat of international terrorism more than a decade before the September 11 attacks. It produced global investigations and punishing sanctions while spurring demands for accountability from victims of those killed.