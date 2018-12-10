WARSAW, N.Y. - A double life led a former Wyoming County sheriff's deputy to commit murder. That's what police and prosecutors laid out in a clearer picture of the story of Joseph Mlyniec, who on Thursday pleaded guilty to killing a friend.

Mlyniec is behind bars in Wyoming County and could spend the rest of his life in prison after admitting to shooting and killing his friend Robert Irvine III in March. Mlyniec's defense attorney says the two at one point had a romantic relationship.

At a press conference Friday the Wyoming County DA and Sheriff revealed details on their investigation into Mlyniec's double life, saying as a former sheriff's deputy and Perry town board member, he groomed young men for sex.

"It was clear from meeting with numerous witnesses that throughout the past 20 years Mlyniec had used his position as deputy or sergeant with the Wyoming County sheriff's office to seek out possible troubled young men by either meeting them at the scene of an incident that they were involved in helping them out with the charge or speaking with them at the jail," said Wyoming County district attorney Donald O'Geen.

In December of last year, State Police received an allegation of a possible sexual assault by Mlyniec.

"The allegation was not a viable claim due to the statue of limitations that currently existed at the time," O'Geen said.

They say Mlyniec for months was concerned about that allegation getting out.

"On March 6, 2018 a conversation between Robbie and Joe Mlyniec ensued regarding the sexual abuse allegation that had been made against Mlyniec," O'Geen said, "According to Mlyniec, Robbie told him that night that he was going to tell the police what Mlyniec did to him."

The next day, Mlyniec shot Irvine in Mlyniec's driveway and called 911 to report what happened. The DA's office says there are at least five sex assault accusations against Mlyniec, but they can't be corroborated.

"And, as part of that plea we also agreed to not prosecute him for any potential charges that the Wyoming County DA's office was aware of," O'Geen said.

Mlyniec will be sentenced next month and agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life in prison and the DA hopes the parole board keeps him there for life. 2 On Your Side talked to Mlyniec's defense attorney who says he doesn't dispute the timeline laid out by the DA. And, he says part of the reason Mlyniec pleaded guilty was to prevent any embarrassment of hearing witnesses talk about his double life.

© 2018 WGRZ