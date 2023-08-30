Off-duty Buffalo Police detective rescues 3 elderly people from a partially submerged vehicle

When the deputies arrived, they found that an off-duty detective with the Buffalo Police Department had already rescued three people from the vehicle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An off-duty Buffalo Police detective rescued three elderly people from a partially submerged vehicle on Tuesday night.

Town of Concord deputies responded to a call of a sinking vehicle around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. When the deputies arrived, they found that AJ Ortiz — an off-duty detective with the Buffalo Police Department — had already rescued three people from the vehicle.

Ortiz was traveling near Kissing Bridge Ski Resort when he noticed the vehicle in the water.

"Sheriff Garcia commended the quick actions of Ortiz who, incidentally, is 2nd in command of the Buffalo Police Under Water Recovery Team, with saving the occupants of the vehicle and averting tragedy," the Erie County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday.