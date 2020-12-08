Off-duty corrections officer facing DWI charge

A three-year veteran of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is facing charges following a property damage accident.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A corrections officer with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office is facing charges following a property damage accident in the Town of Cambria Tuesday night.

The office says it got a report of a reckless driver on Lower Mountain Road around 8 p.m. An investigation showed Daniel Stevens, 30, of Niagara Falls, had allegedly struck a mailbox before being pulled over by deputies. He was charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.