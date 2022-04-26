NYSPP: Man goes missing while kayaking at Golden Hill State Park, police asking public to be on the lookout for kayak

Park Police are asking residents on the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the lookout for the missing man's kayak.

NEW YORK — New York State Park Police asking for folks to be on the lookout for a kayak after a man reportedly went missing while kayaking.

According to NYSPP, on Monday around 8 p.m. park police were called to Golden Hill State Park on reports that a 54-year-old man, who was kayaking, went missing.

Park police responded and set up a multi-agency search.

Their efforts included searches by the Coast Guard air assets C-130, MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter, New York State Police Helicopter, and Park Police Drone.

According to the news release, a water-based search of the shoreline using marine assets was conducted and the initial search efforts were unsuccessful in finding the missing kayaker.

Park Police are asking residents on the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the lookout for the missing man's kayak, as park police continue their efforts to search for the man, in hopes that finding the kayak will help.