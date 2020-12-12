NYSP: Man attempts to flee from police, throws pound of marijuana out car window

A Clarence Center man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a bag of marijuana out the window while police attempted to pull him over.

HANCOCK, N.Y. — A Clarence Center man has been arrested after allegedly continuing to drive after police attempted to pull him over, and then throwing a bag of marijuana out the window while the car was moving.

Jose A. Izaguirre, 23, was driving on Old State Route 17 in Hancock on November 28 around 7:30 a.m, when he allegedly made an illegal U-turn. New York State Police say they witnessed this and decided to pull him over.

When troopers attempted to initiate the traffic stop, they say Izaguirre did not pull over and instead drove onto State Highway 17 at exit 89.

Troopers say they followed Izaguirre, who was heading westbound on the highway, and attempted to use a tire deflation device. However, Izaguirre avoided it.

Izaguirre allegedly also threw a bag containing over a pound of marijuana out the window onto the highway, which troopers say they later found on the side of the roadway.