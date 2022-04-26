New York State Police investigating Mercy Flight Helicopter crash

New York State Police say the crash happened in the Town of Elba near Norton Road around 1 p.m., but did not provide any further details.

ELBA, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a crash in Genesee County involving a Mercy Flight Helicopter.

New York State Police say the crash happened in the Town of Elba near Norton Road around 1 p.m., but did not provide any further details. Troopers say more information will be made available as the investigation continues.

New York State Police are scheduled to provide an update at 3 p.m. 2 On Your Side will stream the press conference LIVE on WGRZ.com.

2 On Your Side will update this breaking story as more information becomes available.