NYSP investigating deadly Wyoming County farm incident

WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly incident that happened Thursday morning at Synergy Farms LLC in Wyoming County.
Troopers were called to Synergy Farms LLC, located in the Town of Covington, around 11 a.m. for an incident involving a feed truck. Upon further investigation, troopers say Jacob H. Holzman, 87, was hit by a 2006 Mack which was backing down the center aisle of a cow barn.
Holzman was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers say the investigation is ongoing. No further information has been provided at this time.