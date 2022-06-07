NYSP: 63-year-old man killed in Chautauqua County motorcycle crash

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. He has been identified as Andrew E. Howard, 63, of Erie, PA.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Chautauqua County over the weekend.

Troopers were called to the area of Marvin Road and Belknap Road in the Town of French Creek on Saturday around 2:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Troopers say a 2012 GMC Sierra was driving south on Marvin Road when the driver missed the turn for Belknap Road, stopped in the roadway and proceeded to back up. A 2000 Harley Davidson was also driving south on Marvin Road at the time and reportedly struck the back end of the GMC. It's alleged that the driver of the GMC drove away from the scene of the crash.

