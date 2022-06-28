NYSP locate body of deceased female in Clarence

New York State Police say there is currently no evidence of foul play and there is no danger to the public.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — New York State Police say the body of a deceased female has been located in Clarence.

A search for a missing person was conducted Tuesday afternoon in the area of Spaulding Green in the Town of Clarence Tuesday. The body was located around 2 p.m.

Troopers are working to identify the body and notify family members.

There is no evidence of foul play and there is no danger to the public at the time, according to Troopers.