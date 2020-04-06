NYSP investigate 4-vehicle crash on NYS Thruway

STAFFORD, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating a serious, four-vehicle accident on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County.
The accident happened on the I-90 eastbound in the Town of Stafford around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators say the driver of a Ryder Truck Rental tractor trailer, Christopher M. Schultz, 61, of Derby, NY, failed to stop when approaching stopped traffic and rear ended a tractor trailer in front of him.
That crash caused the tractor trailer to push into a third tractor trailer, which then pushed into a forth tractor trailer.
Schultz suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight. He is currently in critical condition.
The other three drivers were not hurt.