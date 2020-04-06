NYSP investigate 4-vehicle crash on NYS Thruway

The accident happened on the I-90 eastbound in the Town of Stafford around 5:30pm Wednesday.

STAFFORD, N.Y. — The New York State Police are investigating a serious, four-vehicle accident on the New York State Thruway in Genesee County.

The accident happened on the I-90 eastbound in the Town of Stafford around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver of a Ryder Truck Rental tractor trailer, Christopher M. Schultz, 61, of Derby, NY, failed to stop when approaching stopped traffic and rear ended a tractor trailer in front of him.

That crash caused the tractor trailer to push into a third tractor trailer, which then pushed into a forth tractor trailer.

Schultz suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight. He is currently in critical condition.