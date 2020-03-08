NYSP holding car seat safety check Saturday in Clarence

The event is by appointment only.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — New York State Police will be hosting a child passenger safety seat event this weekend in Clarence.

Unlike car seat safety checks in the past, this event will be by appointment only. The event will take place Saturday at the Clarence Fire District No. 1 located at 10355 Main Street in Clarence.

The car seat check starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Child safety seat technicians will be on hand to answer any questions to help with the installation of your child's safety seat. The highway safety and motorcycle detail will also to answer questions.

To make an appointment for the event, contact the New York State Police Traffic Division at (585) 344-6228 or Atraffic@troopers.ny.gov.