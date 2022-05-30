NYSP cracking down on impaired, reckless driving during Memorial Day weekend

In addition to increased patrols, drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints at various locations.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As many New Yorkers celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police and other local law enforcement agencies are joining forces to prevent unsafe driving behaviors.

Through Tuesday morning, New York State Police will be increasing patrols to combat drunk, impaired and reckless driving. There will also be unmarked police vehicles, or concealed identity traffic enforcement (CITE) patrol vehicles, out on the roads to better observe drivers.

"Impaired driving is a reckless, dangerous choice that puts far too many people at risk of costly and possibly deadly consequences," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "As we prepare to travel and get together with friends and family for Memorial Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Don't get behind the wheel if you've been drinking so you can enjoy your weekend without endangering yourself or others."

Last year 516 people were killed and 5,067 people were injured in car crashes involving drunk and/or drugged driving, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR) at the University at Albany.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2020, New York State Police say a total of 9,214 tickets were issued. In addition, 185 people were arrested by troopers for driving while impaired and 163 crashes were investigated.