NYSEG working to bring increased service reliability to approximately 1,300 Clarence residents

Utility company announced work recently began on the third and final phase of the circuit upgrade project.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Just over 1,300 NYSEG customers in Clarence can expect more reliable electric service once the utility company's upgrade project for the area is complete.

NYSEG says work is underway on its third and final phase of work on its 545 and 343 circuits, which deliver power to customers’ homes and businesses. This final phase will upgrade approximately two miles of power lines and poles on Goodrich and Greiner roads.

“Our primary duty as a utility is to provide our customers with safe and reliable service year-round,” said Paul Batz, field construction coordinator at NYSEG. “This is an important responsibility and requires continued investments in our systems, like those being made here in Clarence. With these upgrades, our customers will be able to count on more reliable service for their homes and businesses.”

The work is expected to decrease stress on the circuits and help reduce the number of outages. Also, insulated wire will be installed that is more resilient to tree and branch damage.

“Trees, branches and foliage are a leading cause of power interruptions,” Batz said. “When damaged or broken during storms, this vegetation can take down power lines or poles and cause outages. Conducting the enhanced tree trimming ensures the circuit is well taken care of and allows our crews to efficiently complete the resiliency upgrades.”

Minor and temporary traffic delays may take place in the area while the work is in progress.

“Our NYSEG crews will be seen working throughout the next few months on Goodrich Road and Greiner Road,” Batz said. “These are high-traffic areas, so we thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete the upgrades safely and efficiently.”