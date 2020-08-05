BUFFALO, N.Y. — NYSEG is warning customers to be wary of scammers who are fishing for personal information during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said it's received reports of customers who have been contacted by somebody claiming to be a NYSEG employee. Many of those calls have threatened to cut service unless a payment is made over the phone. NYSEG said that is a sure sign of a scam and urges people to never give out personal information over the phone.

The company said they have temporarily stopped non-payment disconnections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees are not entering anybody's home or going door-to-door for non-emergency work, according to the company.

NYSEG also offers these tips to customers who are worried they are getting scammed.

The company will never demand customers to purchase debit cards such as Green Dot cards to make payments.

If unsure of the identity of the caller, ask for the last five digits of the account. If they do not have this information, hang up and alert local authorities. Never give out personal or account information to a caller.

NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID with a unique employee number. Ask for ID before providing personal or account information or granting access to your property. If you are not certain, call to confirm using the number on your bill or the company’s website.

Be suspicious of unexpected emails from NYSEG, especially if you’re not an eBill customer, and think twice before clicking links. If you’re not certain, you can make credit card payments, check balances and find other information at nyseg.com

When making a payment by phone, always use company phone numbers: NYSEG customers can call 800.600.2275.

RELATED: Independent Health warns of phone scam

RELATED: National Grid warns of latest scam

RELATED: Allegany County warns residents about scams during COVID-19 pandemic