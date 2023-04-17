NYSEG resuming collections after pause

Disconnections of services will resume after COVID-19 and winter season-related pauses. NYSEG is offering assistance to those in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Electric & Gas is urging customers with unpaid bills to reach out to them for assistance as disconnections and late charges are resuming.

NYSEG wants to help customers with unpaid balances as COVID-19 and winter pauses on service disconnection have now ended.

In the fall, Companies’ Late Payment Charge Suspension was announced. It suspended late payment charges through mid-April.

“Having unpaid bills is stressful, but financial help is available if people take some very simple steps, starting by contacting us,” said Theresa VanBrooker, vice president of Customer Service at NYSEG and RG&E.

“When past-due bills are taken care of, it benefits all customers, as the burden of unpaid balances is shared by all ratepayers. But most importantly, it means people who need help the most are getting it.”

Customers in need of assistance can call Customer Service at 888-315-1755.

Service will only be disconnected if no action is taken after receiving multiple bills, calls, and notices that they will be facing disconnection. These actions are required by the New York State Public Service Commission.

NYSEG reports that a small portion of customers statewide has a debut that is more than 60 days old. That debt does total more than $180 million across NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric.