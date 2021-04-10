NYSEG hopes to avoid future power outages at stadium

If you were watching Sunday's Bills-Texans game on television, you know there was a power outage.

BUFFALO, N.Y. —

The Buffalo Bills blew out the Houston Texans, and there was also a brief power outage at the stadium.

According to the power company NYSEG there was an early morning accident near the Highmark Stadium on McKinley Parkway and Milestrip Road.

"The vehicle hit a guidewire that is connected to poles," said spokesperson Sarah Warren. Crews repaired it, but while double-checking to make sure everything was functioning properly, additional wire damage was discovered. While fixing it, there was a disruption in power.

It happened just as the Bills were set to receive a punt. The first play after the power outage was a big catch by Stefon Diggs.

Warren said, "this momentary power disruption that happened during the Bills game was actually just 11 seconds."

If you were watching the game at home, the ripple effect of that 11 seconds was longer as the CBS studio crew had to do play-by-play.

NYSEG is hoping this will not happen again. They are still in talks with the Buffalo Bills, according to Warren. "They are still in communication discussing what happened, looking at this equipment at the stadium seeing what might have happened there, and figuring out how to make changes so this doesn't happen again in the future."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz commented on the situation. "Some of the screens and power went out at the stadium. It was a power spike in the region in the area and basically, the surge protectors of the stadium shut down a lot of stuff so that the power didn't burn out the scoreboards."