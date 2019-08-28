BUFFALO, N.Y. — With snowy conditions quickly approaching, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is looking to hire more than 500 workers this winter.

Applications are currently being accepted for highway maintenance workers to assist in snow and ice removal, and perform general highway repairs and maintenance. Seasonal and permanent positions are both available across New York State. According to NYSDOT, 65 positions are looking to be filled in Western New York, 38 positions in the Western Southern Tier, and 38 positions in the Eastern Southern Tier.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, have a clean and valid Class A or B commercial driver license, and must pass a physical and drug test. Those hired will be trained to operate a variety of equipment.

“Our maintenance workers are the heart and soul of everything we do at DOT, especially during New York’s harsh winter season,” said Marie Therese Dominguez NYSDOT commissioner. “They play a vital role during and after winter storms, clearing snow and ice to enhance highway safety, maintaining access for first responders and, in smaller storms, allowing businesses to remain open so the public can get the goods and services they need. We are seeking hard-working, dedicated professionals to join our team who take pride in what they do and positively impact the traveling public.”

Those interested in applying for a highway maintenance position can click here.

