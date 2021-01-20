NYSDOT, DMV warning New Yorkers about text message phishing schemes

Text messages are being sent to New Yorkers telling them to update their drivers license information, linking back to a non-listed URL.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you recently receive a text from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles or the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) asking you to update your drivers license information? Both are warning it may be a scam.

The NYSDOT and the DMV are both advising New Yorkers about ongoing text message phishing schemes. Text messages are being sent to New Yorkers telling them to update their drivers license information, linking back to a non-listed URL.

Anyone who receives a message like this is told to delete it right away.

Phishing texts are used to obtain data or sensitive personal information, allowing scammers to commit identity theft or trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto their computer or phone.

The NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) recommends following these precautions to protect yourself from phishing scams:

Exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

Look for telltale signs of phishing, such as poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, or the URL does not match that of the legitimate website. If the message does not feel right, chances are it is not.

Don't click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

Don't send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

Don't post sensitive information online.

For more information on phishing scams click here.