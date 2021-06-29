NYSDOL: Unemployment overpayment checks are being processed

The NYSDOL confirmed Tuesday that refunds are going out to people who fully repaid their unemployment overpayments and had 20% taken out of their benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For more than a year, we've been reporting about problems with overpayments going out to people collecting unemployment benefits. This spring, the New York State Department of Labor asked for the money back, and as of Tuesday, many of the overpayment checks people have sent in still have not been cashed.

2 On Your Side has heard from people from all over the state who sent in repayment checks that haven't been cashed yet and are now having their unemployment benefits docked 20-percent each week even though they already paid the money back.

Andy O. emailed us after watching the story we did last week saying, "... the DOL stated they would cash the $1,200 repayment checks and would repay you if they started to deduct. They still have NOT cashed the $1,200 repayment check and have deducted 20-percent again this week. We even emailed them and they have failed to respond."

Holly R. emailed saying, "I was overpaid $1,200 and sent a check as requested. Now they are reducing my payment by 20-percent each week. What can I do?"

2 On Your Side requested an interview with the New York State Department of Labor on Tuesday and we were told our request could not be accommodated, so we went to New York State Senator Tim Kennedy to ask him what he can do as a state lawmaker to hold the NYSDOL accountable.

"Now that there's difficulties with the Department of Labor again, my office has already begun stepping up and helping anybody that receives an issue, and we help them through that bureaucratic process once again, and that's going to continue," Kennedy said.

"So my office has not skipped a beat. We're going to continue to fight for Western New Yorkers that deserve benefits and that need help with their benefits. And if the benefits that Western New Yorkers are deserved of and are supposed to be getting are caught up in the bureaucracy of Albany, I and my office and my staff are here to serve and to do whatever we can, to help them through that bureaucracy, cut through the red tape, and get them the resources that they have rightfully earned."

The New York State Department of Labor did tell 2 On Your Side on Tuesday that checks are being processed and the hope is to wrap that up by the end of this week. Also, we were told refunds have started going out. And, like we reported last week, if you sent in a check for your full overpayment amount, the state says you will get a refund. You can expect that to show up within a few days of your check being cashed.

