NYSDOH holding virtual job fair Thursday

NEW YORK — Looking for a job? The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is hiring.

The NYSDOT is holding a virtual job fair in partnership with the Department of Labor on Thursday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is still time to register online by clicking here.

According to the NYSDOT, it is looking to fill hundreds of highway maintenance and mechanic positions across New York State.

Some responsibilities for maintenance employees includes bridge maintenance, guide rail repairs, tree pruning, and roadway patrold. While fleet mechanics make sure the NYSDOT's fleet of equipment is ready for use.

In the winter, maintenance workers primarily work on ice and snow removal. Typical eight hour shifts can be extended to 12 hour shifts to make sure 24/7 coverage is available to fight winter storm conditions.

Candidates interested in applying can find more information at the NYSDOT website or check the Facebook page.