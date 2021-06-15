NYSDOH: Highmark Stadium allowed to reopen at 100% capacity without restrictions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Now that New York State has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, Western New Yorkers will be able to attend a Bills game at Highmark Stadium without capacity limits.
According to the New York State Department of Health, Highmark Stadium will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity without restrictions. However, at this time, masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.
This announcement comes after New York State reached a major milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, 70 percent of New York adults have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
You can read the full statement from the New York State Department of Health below:
"Highmark Stadium is considered an outdoor venue which can operate at full, 100% capacity without restrictions. As announced by Governor Cuomo today, the State's mandatory COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted coinciding with 70% of adult New Yorkers having been vaccinated,except masks remain required for unvaccinated individuals pursuant to CDC guidelines. Indoor event venues with a capacity greater than 5,000 must also continue to follow the State's guidance until more New Yorkers are vaccinated."