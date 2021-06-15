NYSDOH: Highmark Stadium allowed to reopen at 100% capacity without restrictions

Masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Now that New York State has lifted COVID-19 restrictions, Western New Yorkers will be able to attend a Bills game at Highmark Stadium without capacity limits.

According to the New York State Department of Health, Highmark Stadium will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity without restrictions. However, at this time, masks will still be required for anyone who is unvaccinated.

This announcement comes after New York State reached a major milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Tuesday, 70 percent of New York adults have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

