NYSCOBA: Attica corrections officer stabbed multiple times

The Corrections Officer's union says an inmate allegedly used a sharpened metal tube during the attack last Friday.

ATTICA, N.Y. — An Attica corrections officer is recovering from injuries the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOBA) said were suffered at the hands of an inmate.

NYSCOBA says the inmate, previously convicted of murder, allegedly used a sharpened metal tube to stab the officer multiple times during the unprovoked attack last Friday.

The union said the inmate had been let out of his cell to get medication. As the inmate left the cell, the union says the inmate suddenly grabbed the officer's arm and stabbed him repeatedly.

After being stabbed three times in the upper left chest, the officer fell backwards, freeing himself of the inmate's hold on him. While on the ground, the union says the officer managed to call for help and the inmate was returned to his cell.

Two other officers who responded confronted the suspect in his cell. They say he was armed with metal weapons in both hands. When ordered to surrender them, he complied by tossing them out of his cell.

The injured officer was evaluated by prison medical staff and taken to ECMC for further treatment. The union says he remains unable to return to work at this time.

The 45-year-old inmate is now facing more charges. He's currently serving a life sentence after being convicted of murder and assault in Suffolk County back in 1998.