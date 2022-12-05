State Trooper from Silver Creek injured in off-duty accident

Trooper Alicia Gorka suffered injury to both her legs in the crash that happened Thursday morning along State Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia.

Example video title will go here for this video

WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A Silver Creek native who just graduated from the State Police Academy in March was injured in an off-duty accident Thursday morning.

New York State Police say a Ford Fusion driven by Trooper Alicia Gorka was heading east on Route 342 in the Town of Pamelia in Jefferson County when a pickup truck heading west and trying to make a left turned into the path of her car.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Jermayne Warren of Evans Mills, was issued a ticket for Failure to Yield the Right of Way.

Trooper Gorka was taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she underwent surgery on both legs.