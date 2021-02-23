NYS trooper credited with saving woman from burning home

Trooper Joseph Butler Jr., who works out of Machias, responded to a house fire on State Route 16.

MACHIAS, N.Y. — A New York State trooper is being credited with saving a woman from a house fire.

There was a woman in a wheelchair who was unable to escape the fire.

Officials say Trooper Butler knocked down the door to gain entry to the home. Because of the thick smoke, Trooper Butler couldn't see, but could hear the woman calling. He was able to locate her and get her out of the house.

The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated before being transferred to an assisted living facility. She is expected to be ok.

Firefighters told the trooper it was good that he got to the house when he did, because the house was fully engulfed in flames by the time he got the woman.