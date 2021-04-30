NYS to provide funding for air conditioners for those who suffer from illnesses made worse by heat and humidity

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you or a family member have an illness made worse by heat and humidity, help is available if you qualify.
New York State has set aside $15 million in assistance to help residents stay cool during the summer months.
"We know there is hot weather ahead of us this summer, and no New Yorker should be left wondering whether they or their loved ones will be safe when temperatures spike," Governor Cuomo said. "This critical funding reflects our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of the most vulnerable among us well ahead of the first heatwave of the season."
The funds will be distributed through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). To qualify for the federally funded program, applicants must meet existing eligibility criteria and income guidelines -which vary by household size -and have at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition made worse by extreme heat.
Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available at local Social Services departments starting Monday, May 3 through August 30, or until the funding runs out.
"While many New Yorkers look forward to the approaching summer, others warily regard the extreme heat that is often associated with this season and the elevated health risks it can bring," Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Mike Hein said. "This funding helps eligible low-income individuals and families cool their homes and avoid the chance that the summer's heat will exacerbate the medical condition of a loved-one."