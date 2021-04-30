NYS to provide funding for air conditioners for those who suffer from illnesses made worse by heat and humidity

$15 million is being made available to eligible households for the purchase of an air conditioner.

ALBANY, N.Y. — If you or a family member have an illness made worse by heat and humidity, help is available if you qualify.

New York State has set aside $15 million in assistance to help residents stay cool during the summer months.

"We know there is hot weather ahead of us this summer, and no New Yorker should be left wondering whether they or their loved ones will be safe when temperatures spike," Governor Cuomo said. "This critical funding reflects our commitment to protecting the health and well-being of the most vulnerable among us well ahead of the first heatwave of the season."

The funds will be distributed through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). To qualify for the federally funded program, applicants must meet existing eligibility criteria and income guidelines -which vary by household size -and have at least one member of the household who suffers from a medical condition made worse by extreme heat.

Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are available at local Social Services departments starting Monday, May 3 through August 30, or until the funding runs out.