BUFFALO, NY-- The New York State Department of Transportation will begin to make safety improvements to Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda and Amherst.

Enhanced pavement markings will be installed at signaled intersections on the boulevard between Tonawanda Creek Road and Kenmore Avenue.

“Safety is our top priority and with Governor Cuomo’s leadership and support, the State Department of Transportation is working with state, local and community leaders to improve the safety and usability of our transportation network,” Acting Commissioner Karas said. “We are conducting a pedestrian safety study on Niagara Falls Boulevard, but have identified safety measures we can implement immediately to help everyone share the road responsibly and safely.”

2 On Your Side has reported on safety concerns after several fatal pedestrian accidents on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

More: Walking Deadly: Niagara Falls Blvd. 'a pedestrian wasteland'

Holding NYSDOT accountable for NF Blvd

Why wait a year to fix pedestrian problems on Niagara Falls Blvd?

New pavement markings will be installed this year at the following intersections on the boulevard.

• Tonawanda Creek Road

• Kohls/Wegmans Plaza

• East Robinson Road

• Creekside Drive

• Irvington Terrace

• Park Road/North Ellicott Creek Road

• Ellicott Creek Road/South Ellicott Creek Road

• Vinson Avenue/Edward White Drive

• Willow Ridge Drive

• Home Depot Plaza

• Greenhaven Terrace

• I-290 Westbound Exit Ramp

• I-290 Eastbound Exit Ramp

• Koenig Road/Ridge Lea

• Target Plaza

• Glenalby/Romney Road

• Maple Road/Brighton Road

• Boulevard Mall Center Entrance

• Treadwell/Boulevard mall South Entrance

• Sheridan Drive

• Eggert Road

• Longmeadow Drive

• Decatur Road

• Kenilworth

• Kenmore Avenue

More: Walking Deadly: Study says fatal pedestrian crashes up

Woman hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard dies

The Town of Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa said in a statement, “Niagara Falls Blvd. is a complicated scenario with many moving parts. We are glad DOT has acknowledged this issue and is taking action. We look forward to working with them on ongoing assessments.”

“Niagara Falls Blvd. pedestrian safety continues to be at the top of the Towns of Tonawanda and Amherst "to do" list as we work with our State elected officials and the Department of Transportation to ensure a safer roadway. This announcement is only the first of many actions the residents and businesses along the Boulevard will see at both the local and state level in the months and years ahead,” Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said in a press release.

2 On Your Side will continue to follow up with the state and local municipalities on further improvements to Niagara Falls Boulevard, and you can watch Erica Brecher's reports Friday night at 10 p.m. on Fox and at 11 p.m. on Channel 2.

© 2018 WGRZ