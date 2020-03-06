NYS Thruway Authority to resume cash toll collection Wednesday night

Emergency toll procedures were put in place back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but these emergency procedures will be suspended Wednesday at 11:59 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cash toll collection will resume Wednesday night, according to the New York State Thruway Authority.

The Thruway Authority says emergency toll procedures were put in place back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but these emergency procedures will be suspended Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. Drivers will once again receive a toll ticket upon entry and be able to pay their tolls with cash when exiting the thruway.

The Thruway Authority also announced new enhanced safety measures in place, including plexiglass at cash toll lanes to protect toll collectors and drivers. Toll collectors will also wear face coverings and sanitize workstations throughout their shifts.

At this time, E-ZPass is the only contactless method to pay tolls.

“During these unprecedented times, we thank all of our toll collection staff and customers who have seamlessly adjusted to the ever-changing conditions that COVID-19 has presented,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “As we move forward, we will be taking every step possible to protect our workforce and drivers while continuing a high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

The Thruway Authority warns that drivers who are paying cash may experience delays at toll plazas as New York State begins phased reopening.

Any non-E-ZPass customers who used the thruway's ticketed system between March 22 and May 31 at 8:59 p.m. will receive one toll bill in the mail. This includes all accumulated tools and no additional fees, according to the Thruway Authority. The bill can be paid online with a credit card at the Thruway Authority’s website or by mail.