NYS Tax Department extends hotline hours ahead of May 17 filing deadline

The Income Tax Call Center will remain open until 7PM Monday, May 17 for last minute filers.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Waited until the last minute to file your taxes and looking for some help to finish?

The New York State Tax Department said Friday it is extending its hours in order to assist those who have not finished yet.

The Income Tax Call Center will be open from 8:30 AM until 7 PM on Monday, May 17. It can be reached at 518-457-5181.

Before you call, you might be able to find answers to some of the most common questions here. There is also a Filing Resource Center to help you electronically prepare and file an accurate return.