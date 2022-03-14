NYS announces redesign for driver's license

The next time you need to renew your driver's license or for anyone who's just getting their non-driver I-D cards in New York State, they're going to look different.

So the next time you need to renew your driver's license or for anyone who's just getting their non-driver ID cards in New York State, they're going to look a little different.

The New York State Department DMV recently announced the changes that will have upgraded security features that will help prevent tampering and counterfeiting.

The new designs were launched last Thursday.