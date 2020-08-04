NEW YORK — New York State has reached an agreement with the private student loan industry to provide some relief to borrowers.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday. The New York State Department of Financial Services says nearly 300,000 borrowers are facing financial hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those agreeing with the relief are Navient, Nelnet, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), the Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority (MOHELA), EdFinancial, and others, which represent approximately 90 percent of the privately-held student loans in New York.

“At a time where many are suffering financial hardship due to COVID-19 it is imperative that all regulated industries work with consumers to provide relief,” said Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell. “We appreciate the largest student loan servicers and lenders in New York and the nation stepping forward with a thoughtful plan to help New York student loan borrowers.”

New Yorkers with privately held loans who are impacted by COVID-19 should contact their student loan service request for relief, which includes:

Providing a minimum of 90 days of forbearance relief for borrowers

Waiving late payment fees for borrowers

Ensuring no borrower is subject to negative credit reporting

Ceasing debt collection lawsuits for 90 days

Working with eligible borrowers to enroll them in other applicable borrower assistance programs

To read a copy of the Department of Financial Services letter to student loan servicers, click here.

For more information about student loan relief, click here.

