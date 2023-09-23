NYS Police acting superintendent resigns

This all comes after a report from the Albany Times Union that he was investigated for alleged harassment and discrimination complaints.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW YORK — Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli has reportedly announced he's stepping down from office.

According to a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, her administration informed him Friday that he was no longer under consideration for the permanent superintendent role.

"Earlier today the Administration informed Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli he is no longer under consideration for the permanent role, he subsequently notified us of his intention to retire after 32 years of service," a statement read.

"Governor Hochul has the utmost respect for the members of the New York State Police who put their lives on the line to protect New Yorkers."

New York State Police also confirmed the move in a Friday night statement to 2 On Your Side.

This all comes after a report from the Albany Times Union that he was investigated for alleged harassment and discrimination complaints.

He announced his plans to resign, and his last day will be Ocober 6th.