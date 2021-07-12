NYS Office of Children and Family Services receives $2M in grant funding

The gun violence emergency and prevention effort is investing $138 million in projects to engage at-risk youth. The money will be given to community organizations to fund positive youth development programming as an alternative to street gangs and the gun violence associated with them.

OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole said, “We must seek every opportunity to stem gang activity and street violence that harms our children and families and tears apart the fabric of our communities. We need culturally relevant and locally designed alternatives that attract young people to activities which enrich them while allowing them to understand the positive contributions they can make to their neighborhoods and community. These grants will help spark new strategies based upon the input of youth and trusted community members.”