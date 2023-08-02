Missing: Police are trying to locate Cattaraugus County man

Richard Stevenson was last seen on Union Hill Road in the Town of Hinsdale, in Cattaraugus County, around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.

OLEAN, N.Y. — A Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for 88-year-old Richard Stevenson of Hinsdale.

Stevenson is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes, according to New York State Police, who said he has dementia and might be in need of medical attention.

Stevenson was last seen on Union Hill Road in the Town of Hinsdale, in Cattaraugus County, around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. He was wearing a gray coat, jeans, and carrying a brown paper bag.