State, local leaders respond to Supreme Court ruling against NYS concealed carry law

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state lawmakers will be called into session in July to seek new legislative language to restore the concealed carry provision in some way.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another major chapter in the nation's ongoing gun debate emerged Thursday with the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 decision that determined that New York State's concealed carry permit for gun owners was unconstitutional.

The impact is still reverberating around the state with interpretation and strong responses as 2 On Your Side found out.

Gov. Kathy Hochul summed it up this way in her view: "This decision isn't just reckless ... it's reprehensible."

Hochul was in full fury in Albany during a bill signing for a school security system as word of the ruling came out.

"It's not what New Yorkers want," she said. "And we should have the right of determination of what we want to do in terms of our gun laws in our state. If the federal government will not have sweeping laws to protect us, then our states and our governors have a moral responsibility to do what we can and have laws to protect our citizens."

While holding up a copy of the 135-page SCOTUS decision, Hochul said state lawmakers will be called into session in July to seek new legislative language to restore the concealed carry provision in some way.

But there was a note of uncertainty with her legal advisers as she was asked about the overall impact on New York's gun regulations which are regarded as some of the strongest in the country. Some on the other side of the political spectrum see them as overly restrictive.

Hochul was seen at the podium conferring with one of her top legal advisors and then responded to that question this way: "We'll find out. You have to let us read the 135 pages and digest it."

Then for the Erie County Clerk's Office, which says that the basic pistol permit application process with background and criminal checks will go on for now, that second stage application affidavit for the upgrade to an actual concealed carry gun permit outside the home must be re-evaluated with this ruling.

County Clerk Mickey Kearns points out that a local presiding judge is in charge and may have to clarify the actual effect.

"We're going to need guidance from the judge and of course working with the New York State Clerks Association. But we don't know the answer to that question. And as I said, Judge M. William Boller is an excellent, excellent judge. He's been doing this for quite some time," Kearns said.

Finally, we can go back to the legislature, which will be going back to Albany sometimes next month, There was some expectation of this court ruling with so-called contingency plans for a revised state measure.

New York State Senator Sean Ryan says he will have the public in mind when lawmakers convene.

"My constituents are happy with how we do licensing of handguns in Erie County. The only complaints I hear sometimes is how long it takes. Very few people come to me and say I wanna be able to bring my gun to a Bisons game. I want to bring my gun to the bus station or to movie theaters," Ryan said.