With the Independence Day holiday almost here, local law enforcement agencies say they will be cracking down on impaired driving this week.

Across the state, law enforcement will participate in "Stop DWI Fourth of July Crackdown." The campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road runs this Wednesday July 4 through July 8.

You can expect to see more police patrols looking for drivers who have been drinking.

Police say you should always have a safe ride home if you plan to go out and have drinks this holiday week.

